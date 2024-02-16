Three police officers have been dismissed from the service over corrupt practices and other misconduct in Bayelsa state

The police spokesperson said the decision to terminate the service of the affected officers was taken to get rid of “bad eggs”

The police Zonal Provost de-kitted the dismissed officers on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in Yenagoa, the state capital

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - The Bayelsa state police command has dismissed three officers from the service over corrupt practices and other misconducts.

As reported by Daily Trust, the dismissed police officers are attached to the Zone 16 headquarters in the state.

The Zonal public relations officer, CSP Ikwo Kelvin Lafieghe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, February 16, and identified the dismissed officers as Inspector Edet Inamete, Inspector Jeremiah Oreeke and Inspector Uche Collins.

Lafieghe said the dismissal was in a bid to rid the Nigeria Police Force of the bad eggs.

She added that the dismissed officers were de-kitted on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, by the Zonal Provost.

“The dismissed officers were earlier defaulted and tried for the offence of discreditable conduct and corrupt practice. They were found guilty of the charges accordingly, hence the punishment of dismissal from the Force was upheld by the Inspector-General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, with effect from 18th January, 2024."

The police spokesperson said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16 headquarters, AIG Paul Alifa Omata, has re-iterated his zero tolerance to acts capable of bringing disrepute to the image of the police.

