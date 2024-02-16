A young man based in Abuja, Kwali Area Council to be precise, has lost his life while trying to take a shortcut to survival

Reports have it that Jamilu died in an attempt to steal foodstuffs from a woman he pretended to assist at the Kwali market in the FCT

However, the FCT police command is yet to react to the unfortunate development within its area

FCT, Abuja - Amid untold hardship in Nigeria, a 36-year-old man, identified as Jamilu, on Tuesday, February 13, died while trying to steal from a woman in Abuja.

Recall that some of the policies introduced by the Tinubu-led government have led to soaring inflation rates, food insecurity, and economic hardship, especially the removal of petrol subsidy, which tripled the pump price of fuel.

Daily Trust reported on Friday, February 16, that Jamilu was knocked down by a car while attempting to escape with a woman’s foodstuffs at the Kwali market in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to eyewitnesses, the unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday morning when the suspect pretended to assist the woman to carry her foodstuffs from the market to board a vehicle by the road side.

A witness, Ibrahim Audu, said the woman was trying to get a truck pusher to carry the sack but that the suspect pretended to help her to the road side.

“As he was rushing to cross the road in order to escape with the load he was knocked down,” Audu added.

This happened after the Magistrate’s Court, Akure division, Ondo state capital, remanded a fashion designer, Adua Fatogun, in prison custody for allegedly stealing a pot of soup.

The 19-year-old was jailed on Wednesday, February 14, and was also alleged to have stolen the property of one Felix Ogunbolade, Adeqoga Aboodun, and Akinsete Adurayemi worth N311,100 on October 12, 2023, in Ondo town.

Tinubu’s wife sends message of hope to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, assured Nigerians that the hard times they are facing will soon be over.

She gave the assurance during a meeting with the wives of governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Mrs Tinubu said 2024 was a year loaded with peace, progress, prosperity and greater achievements to the advantage of all Nigerians, adding that President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda was still intact.

The First Lady commended the governors' wives for their efforts and support in 2023, urging them not to relent in addressing the needs of the vulnerable in their states.

