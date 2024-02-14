Two notorious criminals have been placed on the watchlist of Nyesom Wike and the FCT police command

After the police had declared the criminal elements wanted, Wike also placed N20 million bounty on their heads

This came a few weeks after the police in the FCT arrested some kidnappers and recovered a huge sum from them

Following the spate of insecurity in Abuja, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has placed a N20 million bounty on two notorious criminals declared wanted by the FCT police command.

Wike announced this on Wednesday, February 14, during his maiden visit to the FCT police command, where some some suspected criminals were paraded, Daily Trust reported.

The minister who commended the police for a good job, insisted that the wanted kidnappers must be brought alive or dead, The New Telegraph newspaper reported.

Recall that police operatives in the FCT arrested seven notorious kidnappers disturbing Abuja and recovery of about N9 million ransom from them.

Benneth Igweh, the FCT police commissioner, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters on Wednesday, February 14.

‘’You said there are about two or three more persons to be arrested; let me put money on their heads. Wherever they are, send your men after them, I will give them N20 million, go and fish them out from wherever they are, use that money on their head I want to see them dead or alive,” Wike said.

The minister promised to support the police with more vehicles and communication gadgets to aid their intelligence gathering.

“We will do everything humanly possible to provide all that you require to fight crime in the FCT. We believe in the next few weeks, you will get more vehicles, more communication gadgets that will enable you and your men to face these criminals.”

The minister further enjoined the residents to see the policemen as their friends by providing relevant information.

Wike issues threat to criminals terrorising Abuja

In another related development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, on Thursday, February 1, said he would do all it takes to secure the nation’s seat of power.

Bandits and other criminal elements have, in recent weeks, held sway in some parts of the FCT, killing and kidnapping others.

But Wike, at the flag off of the construction of Paikon-Kore Road in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, maintained that his administration will not leave any stone unturned in its quest to flush out criminals.

