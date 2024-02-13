Comrade Toyin Raheem has advised Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign from his position as president

Raheem cited the current condition of the Nigerian economy as well as the troubling kidnap-for-ransom scourge as reasons for his demand

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians still face most of the challenges that President Tinubu's party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), promised to fix nine years ago

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance issues.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Toyin Raheem, the chairman of a non-governmental organisation, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, has asked President Bola Tinubu to resign.

Speaking in an interview with Sahara TV, Raheem said the Tinubu administration, though nine months old, has “failed”.

President Tinubu has several pressing issues to solve as Nigeria's leader. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

He specifically expressed displeasure with the kidnapping epidemic in the country, saying abductors now dare to storm homes and carry out attacks.

Raheem said:

“Without mincing words, it is as if Nigeria has failed as a nation.

“This present government, regardless of the number of months it has been in power, has failed. Not only failed, but failed woefully.

“Ordinarily, one would have expected the president of the country to have resigned by now, because it appears he doesn’t have any solution to the problem of this country.

“What are we talking about? It is as if we don’t have any government presently. That is the truth.”

Legit.ng reports that the rising cost of living and soaring inflation have affected a lot of Nigerians.

Since his inauguration in May 2023, President Tinubu has been on a mission to improve the economy, but his policies have hardly done so. Floating the currency and removing fuel subsidies have triggered record inflation in a country where people live in poverty.

