The Nigerian government has lamented the high debt accumulation in the nation's power sector, noting it poses a great challenge to electricity subsidy

FG said Nigeria must embrace a cost-effective tariff model, noting the country is currently indebted to the tune of 1.3 trillion naira to generating companies (GenCos) and 1.3 billion dollars owed by gas companies

Tinubu's minister of power hinted that state governments will now be allowed to generate power independently to supply power to their states

FCT, Abuja - Amid the current economic challenges bedeviling Nigerians, the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, February 14, declared that it was now “very difficult to sustain subsidy on electricity” as it revealed that the country’s power debt had risen.

The minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, made disclosed this to journalists at a press conference in Abuja.

According to Adelabu, Nigeria must begin to move towards a cost-effective tariff model, The Punch reported.

The minister revealed that the country was currently indebted to the tune of N1.3tn to electricity generating companies, while the debt to gas companies was $1.3 billion.

Adelabu stated that only N450 billion was budgeted for electricity subsidy in the 2024 budget but stressed that findings by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) showed that subsidy would gulp about N2.9 trillion this year, Daily Trust reported.

Why does Tinubu's govt want to remove the electricity subsidy?

Adelabu hinted further that this was caused by shortage of gas, ageing machines in the grid value chain, low capacity to evacuate generated power, and destruction of power stations in some parts of the North-East geopolitical zone of the country, TVC News reported.

This comes at a time when Nigerians across the country are thrown into blackout by the power generating and distribution companies following the collapse of the power grid in 2023 compounded by the high cost of premium motor spirit, popularly known as fuel.

