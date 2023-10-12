The EFCC has said some former governors, former ministers and officials of some ministries are currently under investigation

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the EFCC, said the public would soon be fed with their involvement in different money laundering

According to Oyewale, the commission has uncovered the fraud of N27 billion and $19 million in three cases while the investigation was still ongoing

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said several petitions received by the anti-graft agency have led to the investigation of some former governors, ex-ministers and top officials of some ministries.

According to Vanguard, on Wednesday, October 11, the commission said their involvement would soon be disclosed to the public for consumption.

EFCC speaks on former governors, former ministers under investigation Photo Credit: Dele Oyewale

Source: Twitter

EFCC says diverted N27 billion and $19 million uncovered

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the EFCC, revealed that the agency had uncovered N27 billion and $19 million in three cases currently under investigation and that there was progress in line with its constitutional power.

Oyewale said:

“Petitions were received in respect of several public officials, some of them former governors, some former Ministers and some Ministry officials. I can tell you investigations are ongoing on those petitions."

EFCC investigating Ministry of Power and Agricultural procurement

He further disclosed an ongoing investigation concerning a monumental fraud involving some federal Ministry of Power and Agricultural Procurement officials.

The commission said the funds set aside for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects were diverted through some sundry Bureau de Change operators. The EFCC boss added that the funds were used to purchase several houses in Abuja, Lagos and Cross River States.

Oyewale added that the anti-graft agency had uncovered N27, 184, 357, 524 and $19, 084, 419 frauds in three different cases, and their investigation has not stopped.

He added:

“Our prevention initiatives, risk assessment and recovery efforts are being intensified.”

Councillors suspend Ogun LG chairman who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ogun state local government chairman, Wale Adedayo, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting the council money from the federal allocation, has been suspended.

Adedayo said the suspension could be true, adding that several police officers and thugs were seen at the council secretariat on Thursday morning.

The councillors claimed petitions against Adedayo were received from different quarters, accusing him of maladministration and misappropriation of funds.

Source: Legit.ng