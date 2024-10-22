Northern Nigeria is experiencing significant power outages due to the tripping of the Transmission Company of Nigeria's (TCN) 330kV

TCN General Manager Ndidi Mbah reported that the outage began at approximately 4:53 am when Ugwuaji–Markurdi 330kV Line 2 tripped

TCN disclosed deploying linesmen from the Apir and Enugu transmission regions to trace the fault along a challenging 215 km route

Northern Nigeria is currently grappling with extensive power outages.

This follows the tripping of the Transmission Company of Nigeria's (TCN) 330kV Ugwaji–Apir Double Circuit transmission lines.

TCN's 330KV trips as Northern region is plunged into darkness Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

This incident has left several communities in the northeast, northwest, and parts of northcentral in darkness, Channels Television reported.

TCN gives technical details of the incident

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 22, Ndidi Mbah, the TCN General Manager of Public Affairs, explained that the outage was triggered by a fault at approximately 4:53 am.

“The Ugwuaji–Markurdi 330kV Line 2 tripped, leading to the transfer of 243 MW to Line 1 on the same route. At 4:58 am, Line 1 also tripped, resulting in a total loss of 468 MW," he said.

Mbah reported that attempts to restore the lines around 5:15 am and 5:17 am were unsuccessful, as both lines tripped immediately due to the same relay indication, The Punch reported.

TCN speaks on efforts to restore power

In response to the outages, TCN has dispatched teams of linesmen to locate and address the fault. Mbah stated:

“We have sent one team from the Apir Transmission Sub-region and another from the Enugu transmission to expedite fault tracing along the 215 km route, which includes 245 transmission towers.”

The Apir team faced challenging terrains while patrolling the line in search of the fault, reaching as far as the River Benue, but could not determine the cause of the tripping.

“They will continue fault tracing early this morning,” Mbah confirmed.

The situation was further complicated by a sit-at-home directive in the South-East on October 21st and 22nd, which delayed the lines patrol team from Enugu.

Nationwide blackout as national grid collapses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the national electricity grid collapsed leading to a nationwide blackout on Monday, October 14.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) disclosed that the national grid collapsed at 6:58pm.

