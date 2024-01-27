Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau are major governors who were favoured in the recent rulings of the Supreme Court on 2023 governorship elections

All the 21 governors who were elected in the 2023 elections were challenged from the tribunal to the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court, however, upheld the victory of the governors in the election, including those earlier sacked by the tribunal and the Court of Appeal

Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his counterpart in Plateau, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, top the list of governors who secured victory at the Supreme Court.

This is due to the fact that Governors Yusuf and Mutfwang were earlier sacked by the Court of Appeal for political reasons before the apex court reinstated their mandate.

However, all the 21 governors who were elected in the March 18 governorship election have been challenged by the tribunal to the Supreme Court, The Nation reported.

Supreme Court reversed the sacking of Governor Yusuf

Recall that Governor Yusuf was first sacked by the Kano state governorship election tribunal after the trial court removed alleged invalid votes from his votes and subsequently declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

At the Court of Appeal, Governor Yusuf was sacked on the grounds that he was not a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) when he contested under the party, but the Supreme Court said the two grounds were not valid to necessitate the sack.

Supreme Court reinstated Governor Mutfwang of Plateau

On his part, Governor Mutfwang of Plateau secured victory at the tribunal, but the Court of Appeal sacked him on the ground that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not have a structure when he was elected.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment, ruled that the matter was an internal affair, and the petitioner did not have the legal standing to challenge it at the court.

Below is the list of the 21 governors, their parties and states:

S/N Governors Party State 1 Alex Otti Labour Party Abia 2 Ahmadu Fintiri PDP Adamawa 3 Umo Eno Akwa Ibom PDP 4 Bala Mohammed Bauchi PDP 5 Benue: Hyacinth Alia Benue APC 6 Cross River: Bassey Otu Cross River APC 7 Sheriff Oborevwori Delta PDP 8 Francis Nwifuru Ebonyi APC 9 Peter Mbah Enugu PDP 10 Inuwa Yahaya Gombe APC 11 Uba Sani Kaduna APC 12 Abba Kabir Yusuf Kano NNPP 13 Nasir Idris Kebbi APC 14 Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos APC 15 Abdullahi Sule Nasarawa APC 16 Dapo Abiodun Ogun APC 17 Caleb Mutfwang Plateau PDP 18 Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto APC 19 Agbu Kefas Taraba PDP 20 Siminalayi Fubara Rivers PDP 21 Dauda Lawal Zamfara PDP

Reacting to the judgment, Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, in an interview with Legit.ng, said the judgment is a voice of the people. He said:

"The Supreme Court must be commended for defending the sanctity of our democracy."

