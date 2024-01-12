The Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River in the March 18 governorship election

Otu again defeated the PDP as the Supreme Court affirmed the concurrent judgments of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court

The Cross Rivers will be the third APC governor who secures victory at the Supreme Court after Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi states

Calabar, Cross River - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has secured a major victory in the suit seeking to sack him as governor of the South-South state.

In a judgment on Friday, January 12, the Supreme Court dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeal seeking to sack the APC governor, The Nation reported.

Supreme Court dismisses PDP's petition against Governor Otu

Reading the lead judgment, Justice Helen Ogunwumiju held that the PDP, in its appeal, failed to prove its case.

The judge then proceeded to validate the judgments of the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which earlier affirmed the victory of Otu in the March election.

The judgment on the controversies surrounding the election of Governor Otu was one of the key verdicts that the apex court would deliver on Friday.

The court had earlier on Thursday, January 11, disclosed that it would deliver judgments on eight governorship election appeals that have been filed before it.

List of APC governors who secure victory at Supreme Court

Otu's victory will be the third of its kind for the ruling APC on Friday. Earlier, two governors of the ruling party, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, secured their victory in the election.

In the two states, the court dismissed the petitions filed by the PDP and the Labour Party to challenge the success of the governors at the Court of Appeal and the governorship election tribunals in their states.

