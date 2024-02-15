Abubakar Kyari, Nigeria's minister of agriculture and food security, has said that the 42,000 metric tons of grains recently approved for distribution to vulnerable Nigerians would be provided free of charge

Kyari stated that necessary machinery and measures had also been put in place to further ensure that only needy individuals and communities accessed the food palliatives

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had directed the immediate release of 42,000 metric tons of assorted food items from both the strategic reserve and the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria as a short-term response to the hardship being experienced in the country

FCT, Abuja - The administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu will distribute free grain palliatives to needy Nigerians, Abubakar Kyari, minister of agriculture and food security, has said.

Kyari disclosed that this is part of the Tinubu government's ongoing efforts to reduce hunger and hardship in the country, Vanguard newspaper reported.

The palliatives by the federal government would come as a sort of relief to citizens amid the economic hardship in Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The minister said necessary machinery and measures had also been put in place to further ensure that only needy individuals and communities accessed the food palliatives.

Per Arise News, Kyari stated that the government believed that the current food inflation was due to market forces of demand and supply adding that the problem of affordability remained a key challenge for Nigerians – and not the issue of availability.

He was speaking on Wednesday, February 14, at a ministerial media briefing held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Kyari said:

"Basically, the other interventions we are looking at is the grains reserve currently we have 53,000 metric tons of grains in our reserve, in our silos across the country, we have requested to release 42,000 metric tons, for a very good reason, we need the remaining 11,000 metrics ton for any eventualities, in fact, it is stated that we must of a buffer.. so the 42,000 is in the process of release and we are waiting for indexes, we are also talking with NEMA so that we can get the grains to where it is needed the most”

"The grains will be given to the needy free of charge, they would get it at no cost at all”

