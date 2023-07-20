There's a new development regarding the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal

The National Executive Council (NEC) after a meeting held in Abuja, on Thursday, July 20, agreed on the N8,000 palliative measures for Nigerians

Meanwhile, the cash transfers would be done via state social registers Subject to State peculiarities

Following the removal of the petrol subsidy and the recent hike in petrol prices to up to N617/litre, the National Executive Council (NEC) has finally agreed on palliative measures for Nigerians.

The decision was reached on Thursday, July 20, at a meeting held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja, Channels TV reported.

The N8,000 palliative measures for Nigerians have been decided by NEC on Thursday, July 20. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's govt agreed on palliative measures for Nigerians

The meeting, which was chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, has in attendance governors of the 36 states of the Federation, the Director General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, as well as stakeholders from the World Bank and other agencies of government.

NEC also considered integrity tests on state social registers, cash transfers would be done via state social registers Subject to State peculiarities.

