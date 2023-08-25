President Bola Tinubu has responded to requests to monitor the distribution of palliatives given to states to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy

Tinubu said Nigeria operates a democratic government, thus he cannot give order to the state governors

The President pointed out that even if he sets up a panel, it will still have to pass through the governors and local government officials

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, August 24, said that governors and local government chairmen should be held responsible if the distribution of subsidy removal palliatives is poorly managed.

He said this while responding to a request by Muslim clerics to be allowed to monitor the distributions nationwide.

President Tinubu says he cannot give orders to governors on the distribution of palliative. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

N5bn palliative: Tinubu meets Muslim clerics

Tinubu stated that he cannot give orders to the states as they are closer to the people, The Nation newspaper reported.

Responding to the Islamic scholars’ request to be allowed to monitor the distribution of subsidy removal palliatives to states, the president promised that more palliatives were coming for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

His words:

“Even if I set up a panel, I will have to go through the governors and the local governments.

“We will continue to talk to the governors. Nigerians must hold them accountable.”

He added:

"It’s unheard of that in a constitutional democracy, a president will sit here and give orders to States. I can only appeal to them to implement.”

Organised labour rejects N5bn palliative to governors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that organised labour kicked against the federal government's move to release an N5 billion palliative package to each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to curb the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The workers, who are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), said the governors could not be trusted with such a project.

The organised labour argued that the governors would favour politicians rather than the poor Nigerians that needed the N180bn largess disbursed to the state government to the Nigerian citizens.

