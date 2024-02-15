The Nigerian Army has arrested illegal weapons hoarders in Plateau State during a well-planned operation

The operation was motivated by the necessity to rid the terror-afflicted state of insurgents and terrorists

The troops recovered numerous arms, including AK-47 rifles and other dangerous materials

Troops of Operation Safe Haven under Hakorin Damisa IV have discovered a hidden weapons factory in Pakachi Village, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The troops were conducting a clearance operation on a rugged mountainous terrain when they found the isolated structure that was used to make illicit firearms. The troops recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition and arrested one suspect.

According to a by the military official handle on X, the suspect, identified as Mr. Tapshak Plangji, a 25-year-old male, is believed to be involved in illegal activities at the factory. The troops are still searching for the alleged owner of the facility, Mr. Nuhu Meshack, who escaped during the operation.

According to Sahara Reporters, the items recovered from the factory include 17 gun barrels, 4 AK 47 rifles, 11 pistols with 5 magazines, 6 rounds of 0.44-inch ammunition, 4 revolver rifles, 11 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 AK 47 magazines, 2 electrically operated filing machines, 3 saws, 21 Dane guns, 4 hammers, one Tiger generator, one spraying machine, 5 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 12 filing machines, 2 G-Clamps, 6 manual drilling machines, a carbide cylinder with accessories, and assorted drilling irons.

The troops have taken the suspect, Mr. Plangji, and the seized weapons and equipment into custody for further investigation, reported the Vanguard.

He said:

“I was only working for Mr. Meshack, who paid me to make guns for him. I don’t know where he gets the materials or who he sells them to.”

The operation was a result of the determination of the troops to clear the troubled regions of Plateau State from criminal activities. The troops worked in collaboration with other security agencies to achieve this feat.

They said:

“We are committed to fighting against illegal arms proliferation and criminal activities within our communities. We appreciate the support and cooperation of the local communities in providing us with useful information and intelligence.”

The operation also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between security agencies and local communities in safeguarding our nation from threats posed by illicit arms production and trafficking.

