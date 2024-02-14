Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ughelli, Delta state - Residents of Ughelli, Delta state, on Wednesday, February 14, staged a protest.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the demonstrators gathered in large numbers to protest against the alleged extortion of Nigerian youths and incidents of police brutality.

Delta state was the origin of the extraordinary #EndSARS protest of 2020. Photo credit: Peeterv

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Kome Nice shared the video with the caption:

"Heavy protest ongoing in Ughelli against police brutality which has become rampant!!"

Police react

Reacting to the demonstration, Bright Edafe, the spokesperson of the police in the south-south state, stated that a car without a licence plate was found in the community on Tuesday, February 13.

Edafe's words:

"With reference to the current demonstration in Ughelli, the command would like to notify the public that yesterday, February 13, 2024, police officers from Ughelli Area Command found an unregistered Mercedes GLK without a license plate in the Ekuigbo community.”

More to come...

