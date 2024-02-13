The FCT police commissioner, CP Benneth C. Igweh, has vowed to deal with criminal elements in the territory

In a recent raid by its men, a black spot was busted and about 307 suspects were arrested alongside an official who claimed be be working with the DSS

The FCT command's spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development in a statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - CP Benneth C. Igweh, the commissioner of police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), led the tactical teams of the command in the newly launched Operation Velvet and raided a marked black spot, Gidan Dambe, in the Dei-Dei-Zuba axis and arrested 307 suspects.

FCT police arrested 307 suspects in fresh raid. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force @PoliceNG

This was made known in a statement issued on Monday, February 12, by SP Josephine Adeh, police public relations officer and shared on the Force X account, accompanied by pictures of the suspects.

Adeh disclosed that an English Pistol with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition was recovered from one Ibrahim Tukur who claimed to be a DSS personnel.

The statement added that other exhibits such as motorcycles, wraps of marijuana, illicit substances and valuables reasonably suspected to have been stolen from innocent residents were equally recovered.

Part of the statement reads:

"During search, one English Pistol with fifteen (15) rounds of 9mm ammunition was recovered from one Ibrahim Tukur who claimed to be a DSS personnel. Other exhibits such as Motorcycles, wraps of marijuana, illicit substances and valuables reasonably suspected to have have been stolen from innocent residents were equally recovered."

This came a few days after some policemen were arrested for extorting N29.9 million from a businessman in Abuja.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development on Tuesday, February 6, and disclosed that the police had taken significant steps toward ensuring justice prevailed in the case.

Wike issues yet another threat to criminals terrorising Abuja

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, on Thursday, February 1, said he would do all it takes to secure the nation’s seat of power.

Bandits and other criminal elements have, in recent weeks, held sway in some parts of the FCT, killing and kidnapping others.

But Wike, at the flag off of the construction of Paikon-Kore Road in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, maintained that his administration will not leave any stone unturned in its quest to flush out criminals.

