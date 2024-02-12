The United States authorities have released their report on the tragic helicopter crash that led to the demise of Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe

The US National Transportation Safety Board said the crash occurred due to rainy and wintry conditions

Details of the report were released on Sunday, February 11, after the investigation was concluded at the crash site to collect sensitive evidence

US authorities have suggested that rainy and wintry conditions might have contributed to the helicopter crash that tragically claimed the lives of Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

During a media briefing held at 3 am Nigerian time on Sunday, February 11, a National Transportation Safety Board member, Michael Graham, stated that officials were at the crash site to collect time-sensitive evidence.

US report on Wigwe's helicopter crash

Graham mentioned that the team is diligently examining all evidence and exploring various potential factors to ascertain the likely cause of the accident.

He mentioned that while the details shared were initial, accounts from witnesses indicated that a cold weather situation played a part in the incident.

As quoted by Vanguard, he said:

“The crew consisted of a pilot in command and a safety pilot. The accident flight was operated by Orbic Air LLC as a Part 135 charter flight.

“Witness reports of the weather conditions at the time of the accident suggest rain and a wintry mix.

“The helicopter was not equipped with a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder. This helicopter was not required to be equipped with those types of recording devices.”

US authorities to make names of victims public

Graham was queried for further details about the passengers, to which he responded that no specifics were available.

He mentioned that the names of the individuals would be made public by the coroner’s office, although he didn’t specify when.

Additionally, he mentioned that the NTSB would investigate various aspects of the helicopter, including its airworthiness, maintenance, structure, operations, meteorological conditions, and air traffic control.

He said:

“Parties to the investigation include the FAA and Orbic Air LLC. As the investigation continues, other parties could be named.

“The BEA — the French aviation accident investigation agency — will serve as an accredited representative because France is a state of the manufacturer of the Airbus helicopter and the Turbomeca engine.”

Access Holdings confirms Herbert Wigwe's death, to announce successor soon

Meanwhile, Access Holdings and Access Bank have bid farewell to their top executive, Herbert Wigwe, who died in a tragic helicopter crash.

The organisations describe Wigwe as the driving force that has led their many remarkable achievements.

However, they noted that a new group chief executive officer will be announced shortly.

