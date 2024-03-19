Marketers have expressed hope for reduced petrol prices with the commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery

Two major marketers' associations have said that more affordable petrol prices are expected as tankers prepare to receive products from the refinery

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, announced that the Port Harcourt refinery will commence operations

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria have projected a marginal reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

The marketers stated that the reduced price will come into effect once the Port Harcourt Refinery begins operations in few weeks.

Port Harcourt refinery set to begin operation Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), announced that the Port Harcourt refinery would commence operations in about two weeks.

The marketers, therefore, urged the NNPCL to fulfil its promise of pumping refined products from the plant in two weeks as they are ready to load products from the facility.

Marketers wait for the PH refinery.

Abubakar Maigandi, the National President of IPMAN, Abubakar Maigandi stated that once products start coming out from the plant, the cost of petrol would reduce, but stressed that this would be a marginal reduction, Punch reports

He said:

“Price reduction is obvious when they start releasing products, and there will be availability because it would serve as support to the imported products.

"So we are expecting a change in price, for no matter how small the reduction is, it is still a reduction."

He added that the members of IPMAN are ready to load products from the PH refinery and are only waiting for NNPCL.

