FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, March 19, said the Nigerian economy is taking a turn for the better.

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu promised that Nigerians will “all smile once again” in the coming months.

Nigeria is battling the challenges of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, farmers-herders crisis, ethnic agitations and economic sabotage. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He noted that some nations have undergone worse economic experiences than Nigeria has in the past few months.

Tinubu, who was represented by vice president Kashim Shettima, made these assertions when he hosted ministers, service chiefs and other top government officials at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, for a Ramadan Iftar (the meal eaten by Muslims to break their fast).

He said:

“Luckily, the economy is turning the corner. By the grace of God, in the coming months, we will have a bountiful harvest season and we shall all smile once again.

“Honourable ministers, service chiefs, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we have crossed the rubicon and the nation is on its path to sustained growth. Some nations have gone through worse cases in the annals of their history than us.

“The President is working for this nation. He has a good heart for the nation and we have the moral duty to support him in doing whatever way we can to salvage the nation."

Describing Ramadan as a season of forgiveness and generosity, Tinubu called for prayers for the “restoration of peace and stability in the country.”

He said the overlap of Lent 2024 and Ramadan “buttresses the fact that what binds us together exceeds what separates us.”

