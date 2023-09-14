The Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has come forward to explain why the national grid collapsed on Thursday

The grid collapse resulted in a nationwide outage, and TCN has promised to conduct an investigation to prevent future occurrences

Thursday's national grid collapse is not only the first under the administration of Tinubu but also the first in the last 461 days

Adebayo Adelabu, Nigeria's minister of power has provided explanation to the national grid collapse on Thursday, 14, September 2023.

The collapse which is the first under the new administration resulted in the general power outage all over the country.

Speaking on the incident, Adelabu noted that an explosion at Kainji/Jebba in north-central Nigeria caused a fire to break out, BusinessDay reports.

He however noted that the fire incident has been successfully contained and resolved.

He wrote:

“At 00:35Hrs this morning, a fire outbreak with an explosion sound was observed on Kainji/Jebba 330kV line 2 (Cct K2J) blue phase CVT & Blue phase line Isolator of Kainji/Jebba 330kV line1 was observed burning.

He further explained that the fire led to a sharp drop in the frequency of the national grid, from 50.29Hz to 49.67 Hz at 0:35:06Hrs, causing a significant generation loss in the Jebba power station, amounting to 356.63MW.

He continued:

“At 00:41Hrs frequency dropped further from 49.37 Hz to 48.41 Hz resulting in system collapse of the grid. We are on top of the situation and speedy restoration is in progress.

“The fire has been fully arrested, and over half of the connections are now up, and the rest will be fully restored in no time.

Adelabu expressed his appreciation to those who promptly responded and expressed concern through various channels, as well as the team of engineers who swiftly addressed the situation.

My sincere appreciation to those who responded or expressed concern via different channels and the team of Engineers for their prompt response to the situation and the work done so far.

“Let’s get the restoration work completed as soon as possible. The delay in the update was deliberate, so as not to cause panic and to also be able to update on the progress of remedial actions taken so far.

"This is to ensure economic and security saboteurs don’t take advantage of every situation reported.”

TCN reacts also to the National Grid collapse

Also, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has assured Nigerians that efforts towards grid restoration nationwide.

In a statement shared on X, Ndidi Mbah, the general manager of the public affairs department, TCN, electricity supply is now available.

Hew words:

"“It would be recalled that the last total system collapse recorded was on 20th July 2022, and since then, to the 13th of September, 2023, (421 days).

"Prior to this, the system had been stable in spite of the challenges posed by zero spinning reserve and lack of System Control and lack of adequate Data Acquisition (SCADA) essential to a strong and stable grid, among others.”

Electricity distribution companies apologise to Nigerians as national grid collapses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng in another report revealed that electricity distribution companies apologised to their respective customers over repeated national grid collapses in Nigeria.

The power grid of Nigeria experienced a breakdown as the electricity generation within the system remained unstable due to a range of issues, including limitations in gas supply, complications in water management, and instances of gas pipeline vandalism, among other contributing factors.

Distribution companies took to social media to apologise to Nigerians and businesses on the latest grid collapse.

Source: Legit.ng