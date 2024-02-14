Mixed reactions have continued to trail the death of late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe who died in a helicopter crash in the United States

PDP senator, Aminu Tambuwal has joined others in mourning the late CEO whom he described as a friend

Tambuwal broke down in tears at the senate as he recounted his last moment with the humanitarian, noting he had wanted him to inspect his newly built university but "the day will never come"

FCT, Abuja - The Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, has reacted to the death of Herbert Wigwe, former Access Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer.

Tambuwal, on Wednesday, February 14, recounted his last moment with the late CEO while speaking during plenary at the Senate.

As reported by the Punch, the PDP senator disclosed that Wigwe had wanted him to inspect the Wigwe University project, "Well, that day will never come again".

Recall that Wigwe, his wife, Doreen; son, and the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo; and others died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America last Friday.

This came as American investigators said the wreckage of the crashed chopper would be transferred to a new location in the US for comprehensive tests on Tuesday, February 13.

While speaking at the red chamber on Wednesday, Tambuwal said:

“While I was the governor of my state, he visited me. He asked my uncles what he would do for them. They appealed to him to sponsor them to Hajj. He gave them 10 seats as Christians to go on Hajj. That was Herbert Wigwe for you.

“We spoke last on the 1st of February. He said he called to say hello to me because we had not seen each other for a while. He wanted me to visit him and inspect the Wigwe University project. Well, that day will never come again.”

The chairman of the senate committee on public accounts, Senator Ahmed Wadada, described Wigwe as an individual going “everywhere doing anything that could add value to humanity.”

The Senate, however, called on the federal government of Nigeria headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to cooperate with the US authorities to ensure that a comprehensive finding was done, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

