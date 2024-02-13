Lagos state lawmakers paid a warm tribute to the late Access Holdings' CEO, Herbert Wigwe, who passed some days back

The famous visionary entrepreneur, along with his children, perished in a United States aircraft accident

Wigwe's passing sent shockwaves across Nigeria and the global community, with numerous messages of condolence pouring in

The Lagos state House of Assembly has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the late Herbert Wigwe, the chief executive officer of Access Holdings, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States.

The house also called on his colleagues in the banking sector to sustain his legacies of professionalism and philanthropy.

Access Holdings CEO dies in chopper crash

Wigwe was travelling with his wife, Doreen, son and Abimbola Ogunbajo, a former chairman of Nigeria Exchange Group, when the tragic incident occurred.

The house observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased during its plenary session on Monday, February 13.

The speaker of the house, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, brought up the matter of urgent public importance and described Wigwe's demise as "shocking, painful, disturbing and unexpected."

He said he had a close relationship with the late banker and recalled their last conversation on a flight from Abuja to Lagos.

"He was passionate about Nigeria's development. He spoke about the economy, the nation and its polity. He was someone who struggled to establish himself in terms of professionalism, his contributions and activities in the banking industry and even his personal life," Obasa said.

He said Wigwe was a philanthropist who supported many causes, especially the Lagos City Marathon, which he said had become an international event. He also mentioned the Wigwe University, which he said was a gesture of Wigwe's commitment to education in Nigeria.

Obasa expressed that at this moment, our only course of action is to grieve and come to terms with the events as dictated by fate. He emphasised that the deceased was not alone in his passing, as his wife, son, and friend were also present.

The underlying message is that while death is inevitable and unwelcome, it underscores the importance of nurturing meaningful relationships and making significant contributions to society and the nation. These are the aspects that will endure and be remembered long after we are gone.

He urged Wigwe's colleagues to sustain his legacies and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

Other lawmakers also paid tribute to Wigwe and praised his humility and generosity. Hon. Desmond Olusola Elliot said Wigwe was a friend of the state and a vocal advocate against domestic violence. Hon. Abiodun Tobun said Wigwe was easy-going and unassuming despite his wealth.

