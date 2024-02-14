The agony of losing a son has returned to Shyngle Wigwe, 27 years after he buried his first child in 1997

Shyngle is the father of Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings Plc, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States

The chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Death has robbed Shyngle, father of the late Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings Plc of another child in his old age, 27 years after he buried his first child, Osita.

Shyngle said Osita was 34 years old when he died in 1997 while travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

He stated this during an interview with he granted TheCable with his wife Stella in 2018.

Legit.ng recalls that Wigwe, his wife, son and three others died in a chopper crash in California, United States. The tragic incident happened on Friday night, February 9.

The former DG NTA said he was attending a ministers’ conference at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on June 5, 1997, when Osita died in a road accident while travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

“I never sweated like that in my life before and I didn’t think it was going to happen to me. For weeks, I couldn’t go up to the altar. I went, then I wept, and I came down. It was like somebody took a pair of forceps to draw out your heart from you,” he said.

“That boy was one in a million. He had the attributes of a daughter; he had the attributes of a son. He was a solution provider to all family problems. If I had him, I thought I had everything. For quite some time, I didn’t feel life was worth living anymore. We spoke as brothers, not as father and son.”

Dangote, Abiodun, others visit Wigwe's parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the President/Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and others paid a condolence visit to the late Wigwe's parents.

Others who joined in the condolence visit are, political economist, Prof Pat Utomi; the Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; and the Founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, among others.

Abiodun said the associates prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bring solace to the grieving families.

