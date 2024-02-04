Ekiti school children and teachers who were abducted seven days ago have reportedly regained their freedom

According to the police, the release was made around 1 am on Sunday morning while the driver was killed by the assailants

Their release was also confirmed by the chairman of the Emure council area of Ekiti, who said they were at the palace of Elemure of Emure Ekiti

Emure, Ekiti - The children of the Apostolic Faith Group School in the Emure community in Ekiti have been freed by their kidnappers after spending seven days in their captivity.

The four pupils were released along with three staff of the school. However, the driver, Taye Rasaki, who was kidnapped with them, was killed by the abductors.

Abducted Ekiti schoolchildren regain freedom Photo Credit: Biodun Oyebanji, Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Recall that on Monday, January 29, the school bus, which was taking the schoolchildren and staff to their homes, was ambushed at Eporo on the road and whisked away with the occupants while the bus was left on the road, The Nation reported.

The kidnappers were said to have reached out to the families of the abducted pupils and demanded N100m ransom for each of the nine persons in their den.

The abductors, however, on Thursday, February 1, reduced the ransom to N15m for all the abductees with a threat to kill the victims if the money was not paid on time.

However, on Sunday morning, reports came their way as the bandits set them free.

The Chairman of Emure Council Area of Ekiti State, Hon. Adebayo Oluwatosin, who confirmed the development, said the victims are in the palace of Elemure of Emure Ekiti.

He added that the driver was killed while the other eight regained their freedom.

Confirming the development, Ekiti Police Command Public Relations Officer Sunday Abutu said: “All victims were rescued today at about 1:30 am, but unfortunately, we lost the driver who was unexpectedly killed by the abductors.”

See the video of the abducted children here:

Source: Legit.ng