FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, one of the five sisters who was killed by kidnappers in Abuja recently.

Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar was killed by her kidnappers after her father failed to raise the money demanded by the kidnappers to release her and her sisters.

Peter Obi visits family of kidnap victims in Abuja Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Who is Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar?

She was kidnapped along with her sisters and father. The father was released to find the money for their ransom.

However, the security agencies said the remaining sisters were rescued while the prime suspect was later arrested.

But on Tuesday, January 30, the former governor of Anambra state took to his social media page to share the moment he visited the mourning family for the loss of their daughter and the sad kidnapping experience.

Peter Obi remembered Folashade Ariyo, killed by kidnappers

He also remembered Folashade Ariyo, another victim of the kidnappers who was killed alongside Nabeeha over the failure of her family to pay ransom on time.

The Labour Party chieftain called for a united Nigeria to defeat insecurity while describing the kidnapping activities across the country as unfortunate and heartbreaking.

Obi urged Nigerians to come together and unite in the fight against insecurity in the country.

His comment reads in part:

"It is heartbreaking to witness the pain and suffering of different families caused by the senseless acts of violence that have plagued our nation."

