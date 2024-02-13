A young man has been sent to his early grave by his newly wedded wife in Niger state, police confirmed

The 20-year-old newlywed, Aisha Aliyu, reportedly killed her husband at midnight over a little misunderstanding before dawn

The Niger state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the unfortunate incident via a statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Niger state, Minna - Aisha Aliyu, a 20-year-old newlywed, who hailed from Nasarawa village in Lapai local government area of Niger state has reportedly killed her husband, Idris Ahmadu.

Daily Trust reported on Tuesday, February 13, that Aisha was said to have stabbed the husband in his chest and slit his throat.

Niger police confirmed the sad development via a statement. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

According to witnesses, the incident happened around 1:00 am on Monday, February 12 but on Sunday, February 11, the bride had a little misunderstanding with her husband and they were reconciled before going to bed, until midnight when the mother of the deceased heard him screaming.

The source said the wife had first stabbed the husband on his chest before she eventually slaughtered him, The Nation report added.

Neighbours said they heard screams of Idris in the middle of the night and ran into the house with his mother, meeting him trying to leave the room while holding his neck before he fell and died.

The wife was said to have fled from the scene before others came into the house.

Source explains why wife stabbed husband to death

A source explained further that the couple had been in a relationship for years but before the wedding date was fixed, she had a change of mind to marry someone else.

Police react as new wife kills husband in Niger state

Reacting, the Niger state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident on Monday, and disclosed that the the suspect is on the run.

“Today 12/02/2024 (Monday), at about 1200hrs, information was received that in the early hours, one Idris Ahmadu of Nasarawa village, via Lapai was stabbed to death by his wife, Aisha Aliyu 19/20yrs of the same address.

“Before the arrival of the police at the scene, the suspect had fled to an unknown destination, while effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect. Case under investigation please,” he said.

Security guard kills self after former wife married another man in Kano

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nurudeen Shehu, a security guard at the Prestige International College, Kano, killed himself after his former wife remarried.

The 37-year-old deceased was found hanging in a classroom On Sunday, January 28 and was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The state Police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday, January 30.

The tragic incident happened on the premises of the private school on Danmusa street, Gadon Kaya, in Gwale local government area of Kano state.

Source: Legit.ng