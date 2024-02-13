Operatives of the Borno state police command have arrested two friends (male and female) for making love inside a church

Sources said the suspects were arrested during the act at about 11:40 am on Monday, February 12.

The Reverend in charge, Danjuma Adamu reportedly told Police that “after the act, Khadija said Kaka Ali paid her N1,000 for a short round”.

Maiduguri, the Borno state - Two friends (male and female) have been arrested by the police for having sex at the All Denominations (ADC) Church Police College in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

As reported by Vanguard, sources said Kaka Ali Umar of Damboa Road and Khadija Adam of Ngomari area Maiduguri were arrested on the act at about 11:40 am on Monday, February 12.

The suspects were allegedly aided by the security man attached to the Church (Name withheld).

The Reverend in charge, Danjuma Adamu, told the Police Investigation Team that the suspects were caught having sex right inside his church.

The clergyman reportedly told Police that “after the act, Khadija said Kaka Ali paid her N1,000 for a short round”.

A close security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the two suspects were undergoing investigation at the Metro police station, after which it will refer the case to appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

