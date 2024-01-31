Tragedy struck in Gadon Kaya in Gwale local government area of Kano state as a security guard took his life over his former wife's remarriage

The guard, 37-year-old Nurudeen Shehu was found dead inside one of the college’s classrooms where he worked

Shehu was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and released for burial

Gadon Kaya, Kano state - Nurudeen Shehu, a security guard at the Prestige International College, Kano, has killed himself after his former wife remarried.

The 37-year-old deceased was found hanging in a classroom On Sunday, January 28 and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead, The Punch reported.

The state Police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday, January 30.

As reported by Daily Trust, the tragic incident happened on the premises of the private school on Danmusa Street, Gadon Kaya in Gwale local government area of Kano state.

It was gathered that Shehu’s decision to end his life was due to the news that his ex-wife had gotten married to another man.

Gumel said:

“Police from the Gwale Division, led by the DPO, bulldozed their way into the classroom, cut the rope, and rushed the body to the Murtala Muhammed General Hospital, where a doctor on duty confirmed his death and his remains were subsequently released to the deceased’s family for burial.”

He assured that the police would conduct a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

