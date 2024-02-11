ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication (ImpactHouse) has said Nigerians’ reaction to the Super Eagles semifinal win over South Africa at the AFCON 2023 engendered a collective euphoria that transcends sports

Femi Aderibigbe, board chairman of the organisation, stated that the Super Eagles' victory over the Bafana Bafana "presented a profound moment of unity for a nation often fragmented by economic, political, and social divides"

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Aderibigbe appraised the communication opportunities that could have been harnessed by the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu's leadership

FCT, Abuja - A nonprofit organisation (NGO), ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication, has said the scenario observed on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 matches "highlight the deep emotional investment Nigerians have in football".

The organisation said the Bola Tinubu government's communication team could funnel this unifying spirit into the national discourse — potentially improving rapport with citizens, fostering patriotism, and enhancing support for governmental policies.

Within this context, it said, lies the technical nuance – "translating a moment of sporting triumph into a platform to revitalise nationalistic fervour".

ImpactHouse bemoaned the "lack of robust engagement" from government communicators during "this pivotal period", adding that it could be viewed as a missed opportunity.

The organisation's statement partly reads:

"The spontaneous burst of national pride was a rare gem that may have been appropriated for the following technical applications:

Reactive strategy: While official government spokespersons immediately reacted to the victory, which is commendable, they missed an opportunity to subtly tie in national objectives and aspirations in their communications. Storytelling technique: Employing narratives that align the footballing success story with the visage of a triumphant Nigeria overcoming its current difficulties. Social media interaction: Active engagement through social media platforms, initiating dialogues, and creating hashtags to sustain the momentum built around the game and foster a sense of national camaraderie.

