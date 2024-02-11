Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final pre-match live updates featuring the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Ivory Coast at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ivory Coast.

The outcome of today's (Sunday, February 11) will produce a brand new African champion.

Nigeria confronts Ivory Coast in the AFCON 2023 final. Photo credits: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria won one nil when both sides met in the group stage on January 18 thanks to a second-half penalty from defender and stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekong.

Follow all the updates here:

Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.