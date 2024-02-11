Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: Pre AFCON 2023 Final Live Update, Team News, Latest Update
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final pre-match live updates featuring the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Ivory Coast at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ivory Coast.
The outcome of today's (Sunday, February 11) will produce a brand new African champion.
Nigeria won one nil when both sides met in the group stage on January 18 thanks to a second-half penalty from defender and stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekong.
Follow all the updates here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
AFCON final: Zaidu Sanusi back for Super Eagles
Left-back, Zaidu Sanusi, trained with the squad ahead of the Super Eagles' 2023 AFCON final clash against Ivory Coast.
Sanusi had missed the last-four match against South Africa through injury.
But multiple media reports said he is back. See the update by Sports Radio Brila FM on Sunday night, February 10, below:
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast AFCON 2023 final: "We're ready", Super Eagles declare
The Super Eagles of Nigeria declared their absolute readiness for the match.
The Eagles asked supporters to send their wishes.
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast AFCON 2023 final: Host country looking to equal Super Eagles
The host nation, Ivory Coast, are presently on two AFCON titles.
The French-speaking country can equal Nigeria if they beat the Super Eagles in the final later today, February 11. The Nigerians, on the other hand, can catch up with their neighbours, Ghana.
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast AFCON 2023 final: Kanu upbeat
Former Super Eagles captain and Arsenal legend, Nwankwo Kanu, is hopeful of a victory for the three-time African champions.
Kanu posted a 45-second video on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday night, February 10, where he wished the Super Eagles well.