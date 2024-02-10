The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that over two billion football fans worldwide were glued to their screen watching the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

CAF President Patric Motsepe stated these while speaking with journalists on Friday, February 9.

He stated that upcoming tournaments promise to improve as he urged member football federations to work together.

Ahead of Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals between Nigeria and host nation Ivory Coast, it has been confirmed that over two billion football fans watched the tournament.

This development was disclosed by the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, during a press briefing on Friday, February 9.

He encouraged Africans to take pride in the competition, assuring them that the upcoming edition would surpass expectations.

Motsepe said:

“We have had close to two billion people watching AFCON globally. We should be proud as Africans, and the next one will be even better.

“The success of Africa depends upon Africa working together, trading together, and in football, countries competing and playing together.”

CAF confirms Tinubu's attendance for AFCON final

Also at the press briefing, Motsepe confirmed the attendance of Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the AFCON finals.

He said:

“I was told the president of Nigeria is coming [for the final]. I was sitting close to the vice president when they were playing South Africa.”

Vice-president Kashim Shettima attended the Eagles' semi-final match in Bouake at the stadium.

Tinubu has been keeping up with the Eagles' performance in AFCON and had a conversation with the players before their quarter-final game against Angola.

AFCON: Ivorian coach speaks ahead of clash with Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Emerse Fae, head coach of The Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, is determined to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON final.

The highly anticipated match will occur at the Alassane Quattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

Fae said he would analyse Nigeria’s gameplay and strategise accordingly, aiming to overturn the Super Eagles’ previous group-stage defeat.

