Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will reportedly be watching the AFCON 2023 final match between his national team and Ivory Coast

Victor Osimhen’s Super Eagles is all set to lock horns with hosts, Ivory Coast in the final of the AFCON

Speaking ahead of the final, a top source disclosed it will be a full house on Sunday, February 11, with the Nigerian leader planning to travel with several of his allies

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will reportedly travel to Ivory Coast to watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Côte d’Ivoire in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final.

Legit.ng reports that the AFCON 2023 final will be played on Sunday, February 11, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

President Tinubu to watch AFCON 2023 final live

While Nigeria is gunning for her fourth AFCON title, their opponent in the final are hoping to win their third continental trophy. The Super Eagles' last AFCON glory was in 2013 in South Africa.

In a report on Friday, February 9, by Sports Brief, the media platform said a source informed it that President Tinubu will be in Ivory Coast for the final.

The source said:

"President Bola Tinubu is coming here for the final along with his wife (Oluremi Tinubu). Infact, about 22 governors are also expected. So, it will be a full house on Sunday.

"Cabinet members and ministers will be here for the game against Ivory Coast as well."

Legit.ng reports that before, Tinubu watched Nigeria's games at AFCON 2023 from his residence.

Shettima off to Ivory Coast for Nigeria match

Legit.ng earlier reported that the vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima, left Abuja, Nigeria's capital, for Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, to lend his principal's support to the Super Eagles against South Africa in the semi-final of the AFCON 2023.

According to the presidency, Tinubu's lieutenant's visit will strengthen the deep-rooted connection between football and national identity in Nigeria.

