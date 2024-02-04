Wrestling legend, Daniel Igali, has said he had "some strange conversations" with some knowledgeable agents and scouts from Tunisia and Morocco

Igali disclosed that the North African experts are convinced that Nigeria is the dark horse to win the AFCON 2023

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria, DR Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, and South Africa are in the AFCON 2023 semifinal stage

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Bayelsa state commissioner for sports development, Daniel Igali, has said his North African friends are tipping the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 title.

Igali who disclosed this via a Facebook post recently, said the "very knowledgeable agents and scouts from Tunisia and Morocco" are prepared to stake their money on the success of the Super Eagles in Ivory Coast.

Teams like Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, and Nigeria are still in AFCON 2023. Photo credit: @SportyBet

Source: Twitter

AFCON 2023: 'Nigeria likely winner'

The Olympic gold medalist and former professional wrestler stated that his allies from the Maghreb “are convinced that Nigeria is the dark horse” to win the 2023 AFCON.

Legit.ng reports that while teams like Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria are still in AFCON 2023, no North African team is left in the competition.

Igali's post partly reads:

“I had some strange conversations with very knowledgeable agents and scouts from Tunisia and Morocco. They are convinced that Nigeria is the dark horse to win this tournament.

"Victor Osimhen has not particularly clicked and our team has not become the unit it ought to be, but we have soldiered on, they tell me.

"My North African friends are prepared to put up huge bets with me on the Super Eagles winning the AFCON.

"I tell them am not a betting person. I may not have played football at professional level, but I can tell a good team after three games. While I am not prepared to wager a bet on the Super Eagles winning this AFCON, something tells me they see more than I have seen after the group games.

“I am an incurable optimist. I hope their predictions are right.”

Source: Legit.ng