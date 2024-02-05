The Adekunle Ajasin University community has been thrown into a state of mourning following a tragic incident over the weekend

Reports confirmed that a 300-level female student was found lifeless inside her hostel after being attacked by an unknown fellow who came to visit her

The Ondo state police command also confirmed the incident and has opened an investigation into the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Akungba-Akoko, Ondo - Over the weekend, tragedy struck at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, as a 300-level Economics student named Ifeoluwa Adekunle was discovered lifeless in her room.

It was gathered that the deceased student, residing off-campus, was assaulted by unknown individuals while she was alone in her room.

The Ondo state police command said it has commenced an investigation into the murder of the 300-level female student. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

An undisclosed informant mentioned that the incident has stirred unease among fellow students, and the matter has been brought to the attention of the police.

As quoted by Daily Trust, the source said:

“We found her in a pool of blood in her room. She was stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified persons who came visiting. We know this is not a cult-related issue as some people are propagating.”

“We have reported the murder case to the police but seems they are slow in responding to our demands in identifying and tracking those behind this dastardly act.

“We are imploring the Ondo State Government to please look into the matter and ensure that the deceased gets justice.”

Police open investigation to track killer of female student

On Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, acknowledged the incident and mentioned an ongoing investigation.

She also stated that the body of the deceased had been transferred to the hospital's morgue.

The police spokesperson said:

“She was killed, but her corpse had been moved to the hospital’s morgue, and we have begun our investigation on the case.

“We are not sure if it’s a cult-related activity because she was murdered in her room situated off the campus, but the investigation is going to unravel the cause.”

Female UNICAL undergraduate dies in motor accident

In another report, the University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State, recently lost a female student to a ghastly motor accident.

It was gathered that the deceased student was a 300-level undergraduate of the Department of Geology.

A source from the university said the accident occurred when the deceased student was on her way travelling back to school from home.

Source: Legit.ng