A mother has done the unthinkable to her daughter in Nasarawa state

The woman identified simply Madam Cynthia is reportedly having an affair with her son-in-law (her daughter’s husband), Joseph

During the confrontation with her daughter, she declares her undying love for Joseph, adding she finds comfort in his arms

Nasarawa state, Lafia - Trouble looms as a housewife alleged that her husband cheated on her by sleeping with her mother.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: Ernest Yang/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Nation, Doris, said the secret affair between her 46-year-old husband and her mother was blown open by her six-year-old son.

Doris’s mother identified as Madam Cynthia, did not deny the alleged romance between her and her son-in-law when her daughter confronted her with the allegation.

Rather, she told her daughter that she was in a relationship with her son-in-law (her daughter’s husband), Joseph, before they got married, and it was the best romance opportunity she had 20 years after she lost her husband.

Madam Cynthia said:

“I insisted that he must get married to you so you could have a taste of what he is made of.”

Distraught Doris, narrated the incident to a close friend of hers via telephone.

"She could not deny the allegation and that caused me to start shedding tears. I just did not know where the tears were coming from," Doris lamented.

