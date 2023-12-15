The Minna high court presided over by the chief judge of Niger state, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, has sentenced Stephen Jiya to death

Minna, Niger state - A man, Stephen Jiya, who set his mother on fire in December 2021, resulting in her death, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

Jiya killed his 61-year-old mother, Mrs. Comfort Jiya, a retired director in the Niger state ministry of education, after accusing her of being behind his wife’s disappearance from home in Suleja, following a misunderstanding.

Court gives ruling as man kills mother

Jiya, 39, was found guilty of culpable homicide punishable under Section 221 of the penal code law, which attracts the death penalty, Premium Times reported on Thursday, December 14.

The judge said the prosecution provided evidence and witnesses that established that the convict committed the offence, Nigerian Tribune also noted.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik said:

“The prosecutor has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant, and I hereby find you, Stephen Jiya, guilty of the offence of culpable homicide, which is contrary to Section 221 of the penal code.

“In the circumstances, the sentence of the court upon you is that you should be hanged by the neck, executed, or injected with lethal injection until you are dead, and may the Lord have mercy on your soul.”

