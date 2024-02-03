Nigerians have been told that they have been caught between a cliff of evils and they must choose now or remain in hell

During an interview on live TV, the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, made this assertion

He stated that the hardship the ruling party has meted out on citizens has now put the rich and the poor on the same level

Ex-governor Sule Lamido urges Nigerians to correct their mistakes by opting for the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) or continue enduring challenging circumstances.

In an interview with Arise News, Lamido described the decision as picking two unfavourable options.

The former governor and minister said the rich and the poor now have a common ground, which is a hardship. Photo Credit: Facebook

He said:

“I think the choice is very narrow. You either join the PDP or you remain in your own hell. You see no matter how you analyze, what we have stolen, how dirty we are, we are better evil than the APC.

"Therefore, the choice of Nigerians are two evils; a very dangerous evil which is the APC and maybe a very saintly evil, the PDP."

"we have been through hell and we have been overwhelmed" - Sule Lamido

The PDP member expressed that the undesirable individuals within the party have switched allegiance to the APC, leaving the PDP free from self-serving individuals.

Lamido also lamented that the prevailing common ground among Nigerians is the experience of hardship.

The former governor said:

“I always say this. Nigeria is a country so blessed and well endowed by God with the human population which is a huge asset. But then, somehow, there is something missing in us.

"In the last eight years of APC government, we have been through hell and we have been overwhelmed and now being pushed to the extreme. Now both the rich and poor man are all crying.

“For the first time, we have a common factor uniting us which is hardship. Something has to be done urgently."

