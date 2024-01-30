A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has condemned the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state

Legit.ng reports that the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, were murdered on Monday, January 29

In a statement, Sani expressed grief over what he called “brutal killing" and demanded that the perpetrators do not escape justice

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday, January 30, said the killers of two Ekiti monarchs “must be brought to justice”, in response to the tragic murder.

Legit.ng reported the killing of the monarchs in Ekiti state.

Shehu Sani condemns killing of Ekiti monarchs

No group has claimed responsibility for the dastardly act.

In his Tuesday statement, Sani, via his verified X (formerly) handle, described the incident as “sad, unfortunate and condemnable”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain wrote:

“The brutal killing of the two Ekiti monarchs Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola and Oba Olatude Samuel Olusola is sad, unfortunate and condemnable.

“The perpetrators must be brought to justice. My condolences to the government and people of Ekiti state. May their souls rest in peace.”

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria faces multiple security threats, including armed groups fighting for different causes in the southeast and northeast and kidnapping gangs involved in criminality in the northwest.

