The police are not relenting in their quest to free Nigeria from all forms of kidnapping, murder and criminal activities

Amid kidnapping, the police are considering the ban on vehicles with tinted glasses, but important personalities and people with defective sights would be excluded

The police spokesperson, Muyiwa made this known on Thursday, February 1, in an interview

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Thursday, February 1, said vehicles with unauthorised tinted glasses contribute to the widespread kidnappings and crimes in the country.

Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this assertion on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Adejobi noted that the Force will soon clamp down on such vehicles, lamenting that every Tom, Dick and Harry wants to have their car glasses tinted in Nigeria.

The Force spokesperson hinted that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, had a meeting with experts and officers on Wednesday, January 31, on how to review the issuance of tinted permits for vehicles.

He said:

“You will discover that some of these crimes, particularly violent crimes, vehicle-related crimes, are connected.”

Adejobi added that the use of unregistered vehicles is criminal and warned those covering their number plates to desist from such act.

The police spokesman, however, said very important personalities and people with defective sights can be considered to use vehicles with tinted glasses.

Ekiti monarchs’ death: 13 suspects arrested, police reveals

Earlier, Muyiwa Adejobi disclosed that 13 suspects have been arrested over the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state.

The Force Spokesman, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, said:

“Now, we have 13 suspects arrested so far in connection with that incident. And we are sure we are going to get more of these suspects.”

Wike issues yet another threat to criminals terrorising Abuja

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, on Thursday, February 1, said he will do all it takes to ensure the nation’s seat of power is secure.

Bandits and other criminal elements have in recent weeks held sway in some parts of the FCT, killing and kidnapping others.

But Wike, at the flag off of the construction of Paikon-Kore Road in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, maintained that his administration will not leave any stone unturned in its quest to flush out criminals.

