A prominent traditional ruler in Kwara state has been murdered by unknown gunmen in his palace

Another sad reality is that after killing the monarch, the yet-to-be-identified armed men kidnapped his wife, and whisked her away to an unknown destination

Reacting, the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has charged security agencies to get to work and bring the perpetrators of the evil act to book

Kwara state, Ilorin - Gunmen on Thursday, February 1, carried out a deadly attack in Kwara state.

Barely three days after two traditional rulers were killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen in Ekiti state, gunmen invaded the palace of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state and killed the traditional ruler of the community, General Segun Aremu (rtd).

As reported by Daily Trust, the gunmen also whisked away the wife of the monarch and two others.

The spokeswoman of the Kwara state police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in the wee hours of Friday, February 2 and noted that investigation is underway, Leadership report added.

Reacting, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the incident as “reckless, shocking, and abominable”.

AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, charged the security agencies not to spare any resources to track down the perpetrators, free the spouse and others taken away, and bring them to book.

