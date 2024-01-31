The minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has increased the tax paid by private schools in Abuja

The former governor of Rivers state stated in a memo that the new changes would take effect by January 2024

The National Association of Private School Owners in the FCT has rejected the proposition in clear terms and urged the minister to revisit his proposition

Starting January 2024, private schools in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, will face increased operational charges, as per the decision made by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to revise the tax structure for private educational institutions.

A memo issued by the head of account, department of Quality Assurance at the Education Secretariat, Mudi Muhammed, outlined that each school's charges would be determined based on student tuition fees and enrollment numbers.

Wike's decision to increase taxes paid by private schools in FCT has been met with resistance

Source: Facebook

The memo also indicates that the previous charge rates will no longer be applicable after the conclusion of 2023, and all applications will now incur a fee of N40,000.

Titled "Review of private school operation charges in FCT," the memo conveys the new directives:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“ Following the approval of the Honourable Minister of the FCT for a review of operational charges (annual charge, accreditation, application, re-accreditation, commencement and recognition) payable by private schools in the FCT.

“Under the new rate, each school is billed according to the tuition charged and the number of enrollments. As a consequence, each school has its peculiar bill. You should also note that all application(s) are now N40,000.”

Private school owners kick against tax hike

The new tax regime has been met with resistance by the National Association of Private School Owners in the FCT (NAPPS), who said it would increase the cost of education and affect the quality of service delivery.

In a letter to the Education Secretariat, the association said the tax review was unfair and unreasonable, especially at a time when the Federal Government had promised to eliminate multiple taxes.

They also cited economic hardship, bank loans, unpaid fees, other levies, and staff salaries as some of the challenges facing private schools in the FCT.

A member of the association, who spoke on condition of anonymity to the PUNCH, said the association was planning to write to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and also inform the Parents-Teachers Association of the new tax regime.

He said the association hoped to persuade the minister to reconsider his decision and to protect the interests of private schools and their students.

Wike tackled as Fubara gets spiritual backing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported that the under-fire governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has gotten the backing of the top spiritual figures of the state.

This comes at a time when the relations with the state's immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike, are at an all-time worse.

The governor was reassured by Catholic bishops not to be deterred by the unending threats of the opposition, promising him unflinching support whenever needed.

This was said while the church leaders were presenting a birthday gift to the estranged state leader.

Source: Legit.ng