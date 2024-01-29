An Ilorin-based cleric, Sheikh Atayese Jaqmal, has declared that internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys, would not be inmates of hellfire in the hereafter

Sheikh Jaqmal, who is often embroiled in controversies with his lectures, said 'haram' does not exist

Legit.ng reports that the cleric stated that the society has become terrible already, hence no one can pass hellfire judgement on another person

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Ilorin, Kwara state - A prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdul Wasiu Atayese, popularly known as Jaqmal, has sparked debate among Facebook users with his comment on Yahoo Boys.

Legit.ng reports that ‘Yahoo Boys’ (an alternative name for ‘G Boys’ or ‘Yahoo Yahoo’) are young men who defraud people (mostly non-Nigerians) on the internet.

The term is a savvy name for a Nigerian cyber fraudster. It could be a picker, loader, hacker, swindler, and sometimes cruelly, money ritualist (feigned as ‘Yahoo Plus’).

The menace of Yahoo Boys has become a major issue in Nigeria and other parts of the world. Photo credits: Jaqmal Muslim Society Of Nigeria, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

In a recent video posted on his known Facebook page, Jaqmal said there is nothing like haram (an Arabic term meaning forbidden or unlawful).

His words:

"We will continue to 'eat' haram until death comes. If it is because of haram that God will put someone in hellfire, no one will enter Al Jannah (symbolically referring to Paradise).

"There is nothing like haram. Even the youth doing Yahoo would not be inmates of hellfire.

"Which hellfire would he enter? He would not enter any fire. If you believe every Yahoo Boy will enter hellfire, why not drag them since you create fire'.

"Things have become terrible. The period we are living in is not one that one would declare hellfire or paradise for anyone. Let God put each person where He wishes. But what I'm certain of is that we Alfas would not enter hellfire."

Watch Jaqmal below:

Netizens react

Following yet another controversial proclamation by Jaqmal, a lot of Facebook users reacted to his video.

As of the time of this report, the video has garnered over 281,000 views and more than 3,600 reactions.

Salami Kazeem Ademola wrote:

"Nonsense talk. Allah said we will all account for our money how we made it and spend it.

"I pray fraudsters hack your account and take all your money you work for when you are old. And now come out and pray for such hackers."

Muhammad A. Kabeer Abu-Mazeedah commented:

"I am a lover of Sheikh Jaqmal. I watched this whole lecture, he said some things I agreed with, but this right here is gibberish.

"Nobody can judge who is entering hell fire, but there are templates to follow to enter Jannah or Jahannam.

"The little things he said here are encouraging corruption. We humans see fraud as a crime punishable by law and he thinks Allah who created us won't see it the same way. He is speaking gibberish."

Oba Raufu Iyabo wrote:

"The first day I saw this man, I know he is an end time Alfa. I pity all these people going to his Asalatu. May Allah interfere."

Internet fraud: The menace of 'Yahoo Boys'

Legit.ng reports that in March 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released its Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) report for 2022. Thousands of people throughout the world still lose their money – huge sums – to cybercriminals.

Since the passage of the Cybercrime Prohibition Act in 2015, ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ has become a criminal offence in Nigeria.

From the proceeds of their illicit activities, fraudsters acquire cars, own homes, and live large.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), created in 2003, has been the nemesis of ‘Yahoo Boys’. Persons involved in the crime and their accomplices risk years-long prison sentences.

What to read about Yahoo Boys

Court jails fraudster for $1.6m cryptocurrency fraud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC has secured the conviction and sentencing of Benjamin Ikaa before Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court (FCH), Abuja.

Ikaa was sentenced to five years imprisonment for his alleged involvement in a staggering $1.6 million cryptocurrency fraud.

Source: Legit.ng