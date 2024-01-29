Comedian AY has written for the arrest and prosecution of a man Ngozi Samuel over defamation of character

The man had made a video where he lashed out at AY and his wife on Facebook but later apologised publicly

Reacting to the expression of regret, AY through his lawyers wrote that the man should be arrested and prosecuted for his entrance

Humor merchant, Ayo Makun better known as AY, has written a petition to call for the arrest and prosecution of a man known as Ngozi Samuel for defamatory remarks he made against him and his wife, Mabel.

Legit.ng had reported that Samuel had made a recording on Facebook where he said that the comedian was having an affair with May Edochie. He also said that AY's second daughter was not his but that of his security guard.

Reacting to the call out, comedian AY wrote a petition against Samuel for criminal defamation and cyberstalking. He also called for the arrest and prosecution of the skit maker.

AY says Samuel's content was baseless

In the petition sighted by Legit.ng, it was stated that all the allegations on Samuel's Facebook page, Agozi Comedy, were baseless and malicious.

It was also stated that the act was against the Criminal Code Act and Section 24 (2) (a) of the Cybercrime (Protection, Prevention) Act 2025.

This development came after Samuel apologised to AY for what he said about him and his wife.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post where AY called for he arrest of the man for defamatory contents. here are some of the comments below:

@pamadhacouture:

"Very good! Let him be used as an example. Tufia!"

@onyeabor2:

"Freedom of speech is guarantee, but freedom after speech is not guaranteed. You are going to learn.'

@osinachi.uro:

"Way to go!."

@pwettybeth:

"Best news dis morning well done sir."

@didigall:

"Very good I support this silly man."

@ritawriter_:

"Very important!"

@mhizoti:

"Good, Which kind witchcraft he dy do when you dy soil person name, Marriage and reputation because of your rent…Zero sense, Na him do you? Make AY nor forgive em.'

@petifani14:

"Good.'

@glowbyvanilla_:

"As it should be."

@isikote_evu:

"Good job @aycomedian he must be brought to book. He must face the consequences of his action."

