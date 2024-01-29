Renowned Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo raised concerns about the negative impacts of the New Year's slogan, "No gree for anybody"

The movie star encouraged his fans and followers to do more to inculcate positivity in the new year

Alexx further expressed concern about the 2024 theme and highlighted that it was contributing to violence and revenge culture in the society

Nollywood star Alex Ekubo has publicly spoken against the popular 2024 theme, "No gree for anybody".

In a lengthy rant, the actor noted that the motto encourages a culture of vengeance and violence and urged his fellow countrymen to show greater kindness and tolerance towards one another.

Alex Ekubo speaks against the 2024 'No gree for anybody' Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

According to him, Nigerians should treat everyone with kindness because they never know other people's struggles.

Alex also pointed out the need to prioritise one's health and be involved in things that benefit life.

He wrote in part:

"Hello Everyone, it's 2024 & as usual, I begin the year with #AlexxEkuboNewYearPepTalk

"I took time out to introspect, meditate & self-care. As I crawl out of my solemn place, I can see the same negativity, & "gbas gbos" that has stunted our progress.

"As you may or may not have noticed, the only description of me on my socials is Human Being. In a world where everyone is obsessed with titles (nothing wrong with that btw). we are losing our humanity. I now identify as a Human Being. Feel free to call me that whenever. The world needs more humanity."

See his post below

Nigerians react to Alex Ekubo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

omonioboli':

"After all is said and done, love still makes the world go round. Well said bestie."

anthonymonjaro:

"Kid bro you talk plenty…lol. But wise words. Been a minute. Have missed you. Be good."

fabulouschinazam:

"The wisdom to know the difference between the things I cannot change(things out of my control zone) and the things I can change (things within my control zone). Be more considerate; be more compassionate. Happy New Human being."

rhema_okoh:

"The most beautiful and sincere write up I've seen today..One could tell its coming from a place of peace and finding true happiness from within. Let's all be nice to everyone around us and hope for the best."

kassie_kalu:

"When you start taking care of yourself, you start feeling better and you start to attract better....heavy on that bro."

Fancy Acholonu Debunks Sexual Allegations Levelled Against Alex Ekubo

Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about Alex and his ex-fiancee Fancy Acholonu who came out to debunk allegations that she called her ex-lover a gay man.

Fancy made this statement during her tell-it-all interview with gossip blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus.

She noted that not once in her life has she ever publicly called or declared Alexx Ekubo as gay.

Source: Legit.ng