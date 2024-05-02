Nigerian-trained general appointed as Liberia’s top security chief

A product of the Nigeria Army School of Infantry in Jaji, Kaduna state has gotten a presidential appointment in Liberia

Major General, Charles Johnson (retd.) was appointed the director of national security agency in Liberia on Monday, April 29

A check on Johnson's military background showed that he completed one of his officers’ courses in Nigeria

Monrovia, Liberia - Nigerian-trained Major General, Charles Johnson (retd.) has been appointed as the director of the national security agency in Liberia.

President Joseph Boakai made the appointment on Monday, April 29, pending confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

two of Johnson's predecessors were Nigerian Army officers

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Johnson completed one of his officers’ courses at the Nigeria Army School of Infantry in Jaji, Kaduna State.

The new appointment is coming months after Johnson resigned as minister of national defence.

The Monrovia-born has also led the Armed Forces of Liberia as its Chief of Staff for six years.

Johnson was the first Liberian to hold the post of Brigade Commander in the AFL following the end of the Liberian Civil War.

He achieved this after former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf promoted him to Brigade Commander of the 23rd Infantry Brigade in 2014.

The retired army general is also an alumna of the United States Army Command and General Staff College.

Tolu Ogunlesi, a former special assistant on digital/new media to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, said two of Johnson’s predecessors as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) were Nigerian Army officers.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @toluogunlesi on Wednesday, May 1.

“The late Lt. Gen Luka Yusuf (after heading the AFL 2006-7, he came back home to head the Nigerian Army 2007-8)

“The late Maj-General Suraj Abdurrahman, COS, AFL, 2007-14”

