Despite the recent arrest of a kidnapping kingpin in Abuja, another abduction occurred within 24 hours in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Abdullahi Sabo was kidnapped while he and his wife were heading home on Airport Road; the assailants shot their car's tires, prompting them to stop

Sabo's neighbour confirmed the incident, noting that the wife managed to escape, but the husband was taken

FCT, Abuja - Not up to 24 hours after the arrest of a kidnap kingpin in Abuja, kidnappers have struck again in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), abducting a man identified as Abdullahi Sabo.

Sabo was heading home with his wife when the kidnappers opened fire and deflated the tyres of the car, forcing him to stop.

Daily Trust reported that the incident happened at Sabon- Lugbe, Airport road in the nation’s capital, on Saturday, January 20.

Sabo's neighbour speaks

Daramola Joseph, one of the victim’s neighbours, reportedly confirmed Sabo’s abduction.

“They shot the tyres, forcing the vehicle to stop, but before they could get close to the jeep, the man’s wife had escaped. However, they went away with the husband,” he was quoted as saying.

“The man with his wife were returning from the city center and heading towards the access road to Jedo Estate when the gunmen struck.”

Legit.ng gathers that the police are yet to confirm the development.

