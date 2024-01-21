Global site navigation

BREAKING: Another Kidnapped Victim Rescued in Abuja, Video Shows
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf

The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly rescued another kidnapped victim who was seriously beaten by his abductor, as seen in a viral video.

Deji Adesogan, a media personality, who shared the video of the rescue mission, identified the name of the victim as Suleiman Sabo, and he was reportedly kidnapped last week Thursday, January 18.

IGP/Nigeria Police Force/Suleiman Sabo/Abuja kidnappers
Police rescue another kidnapped victim in Abuja Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Twitter

According to Adesogan, Sabo was kidnapped around the Sabon-Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory and was successfully rescued. A voice in the background of the video the victim was kidnapped along with his wife, but his wife escaped from the kidnappers.

The people in the area were holding sticks, trying to unleash jungle justice on the kidnapper, but the police stopped them as he was apprehended and taken away.

The tweet reads:

"UPDATE: Mr Suleiman Sabo, who was kidnapped last week Thursday around Sabon-Lugbe in Abuja, was successfully rescued today from Kidnappers in Sauka, along Airport Road, Abuja."

The rescuing of Sabo came barely 24 hours after the police rescued five of the six sisters who were kidnapped alongside their father in Abuja over two weeks ago.

Their father was released to bring N60 million for the ransom of the six girls. The father, who could not raise the money, begged Nigerians to help him. While the money contributed to him was not enough to secure the release of the girl, the kidnappers killed the eldest one.

The police had swung to action and assured Nigerians that they would get rid of kidnappers' activities across the country.

See the video of the rescue of Sabo here:

Source: Legit.ng

