The EFCC is currently investigating Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, for fraud

A list circulated online showing a purported list of assets recovered from Edu, who had been suspended by President Bola Tinubu

However, there is no evidence that the EFCC released a list of the assets she acquired, whether as a serving minister or before her appointment by President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - A claim that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a list of some valuable properties recovered from the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, has surfaced online.

The list which is now viral on social media platforms contains valuable items such as a filling station, estates and a huge amount in dollars, among other assets purportedly owned by the suspended minister.

Betta Edu is being investigated for suspicious financial dealings in the humanitarian affairs ministry. Photo credits: Jones Abiri, Bett Edu, Gautam Jain

In January 2024, the EFCC quizzed Edu. She was suspended for allegedly diverting more than N585 million of public funds into a personal bank account.

Subsequently, EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, told the press that Edu was granted bail, but did not disclose the conditions of her release.

A Facebook user, Prince Toyin Akingbade, posted the list of assets allegedly recovered from Edu on the platform with a caption thus:

“Assets Betta Edu, Suspended Humanitarian Affairs Minister Acquired Since Becoming Disaster Minister.”

It goes on to list properties and cash that it claims belong to Edu, adding that the EFCC is the source of the information.

But did the EFCC release such list? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, checked.

Following its scrutiny, Africa Check said the claim was false and did not emanate from the EFCC.

The platform stated that there was no news of such a list concerning this case.

