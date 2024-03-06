Chief Rotimi Amaechi, Former Governor of Rivers State and ex-minister of Transportation has been granted entry into the legal profession

He joins the class of 2024 following his successful completion of law studies at Baze University in Abuja

At least 4,412 candidates out of 5,300 successfully passed, leaving 888 who did not meet the requirements

FCT, Abuja - Chief Rotimi Amaechi, Former Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, was recently admitted to the bar in the class of 2024 after completing his law studies at Baze University in Abuja.

According to reports from Punch, the Nigerian Bar Association conducted a final bar examination in November 2023, where out of 5,300 candidates, 4,412 passed while 888 did not.

The 2024 call to bar stats confirms that over 80 per cent were successful in the bar exams. Photo Credit: Echefula Wisdom

Source: Twitter

Among the successful candidates, 251 achieved first-class honours.

Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, revealed this information during the Call to Bar event in Abuja on Tuesday, March 5.

He stated that 4,412 individuals who passed the November 2023 Bar Final exams and 14 candidates from previous exams were admitted to the bar.

Additionally, he verified that out of 5,300 candidates who took the exam, 4,412 achieved success.

He said:

“The Nigerian Law School is proudly happy to report that a total number of 251 candidates bagged first class grade in the last Bar final examination. This is indeed an outstanding excellent performance and, of course, unprecedented.

“These figures translate to 83.3 per cent success at the Bar final examinations.”

Mary Odili charges new wigs

Mary Peter-Odili, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and current Chairman of the Body of Benchers, has described the present situation as unfavourable for the judiciary.

She highlighted a decline in trust in the judiciary due to a series of contradictory judgments and a lack of discipline among lawyers.

She said:

“It is a bad period in the sense that the judiciary is being bashed and public confidence in the legal system is dwindling, occasioned by incessant conflicting judgments in our courts and flagrant indiscipline amongst lawyers.”

She mentioned that the Body of Benchers has established a committee to address contradictory rulings.

The retired judge said:

“In a bid to address this vexed issue of conflicting judgments, the Body of Benchers constituted a committee made up of ranking members of the profession.

“The committee will come up with the best possible ways of addressing the concerns.

“When the committee completes its assignment and presents its report to the Body of Benchers, it will, upon consideration and approval, be forwarded to the relevant bodies for implementation.”

She encouraged the recently graduated lawyers to avoid corrupt practices and behaviours that might damage the judiciary's reputation.

Ameachi speaks on failing 2 law courses

Former transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi disclosed that he failed two out of five courses during his recent enrollment in law school.

Amaechi attributed his academic setback to his simultaneous pursuit of other degrees, including a master's and another law degree.

The ex-governor of Rivers state explained that he was admitted to King's College in London for his master's in law and the University of London for his LLB degree.

Source: Legit.ng