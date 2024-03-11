Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Non-Academic Staff Union and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have declared a seven-day warning strike – beginning Monday, March 18, 2024.

As reported by Channels Television on Monday, March 11, the strike is to demand the payment of four months of their members’ withheld salaries after the 2022 nationwide strike.

The decision was part of the resolution of the joint action committee of the two unions, after a meeting which held in Akure, Ondo state, recently, Business Day noted.

Unions in Nigeria have alleged that the government has failed to deliver on promises.

Not long ago, two major government unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), staged a protest with another demonstration planned to come up soon.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng