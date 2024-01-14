A civil organisation, ImpactHouse, has alleged that there is a conflict of interest in the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo's official duties

John Andah, the executive director of the organisation, said Tunji-Ojo needs to answer more questions about his company being a contractor to the humanitarian ministry while he is a serving minister

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, ImpactHouse asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider a retreat for his appointees 'to ensure that they understand government processes

FCT, Abuja - A nonprofit organisation (NGO), ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication, has said the explanation given by the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over the allegation of his company receiving N438 million in ‘consultancy fees’ from the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation is “unacceptable”.

ImpactHouse urged President Bola Tinubu to consider a short retreat for his appointees to ensure they understand government processes, and the dos and don'ts.

A memo showed that a company linked to Tunji-Ojo received 'consultancy fees' from the ministry of humanitarian affairs.

Tunji-Ojo's defence unacceptable, ImpactHouse fumes

Recall that in a recent interview with Channels Television, Tunji-Ojo distanced himself from claims of owning a company awarded a contract by the ministry of humanitarian affairs and its suspended minister, Betta Edu.

According to him, he is only a shareholder of the company, ‘which is not in violation of the law’.

But John Andah, ImpactHouse's executive director, stated that Tunji-Ojo needs to answer more questions about his company being a contractor to the humanitarian ministry while he is a serving minister, especially after confirming on national television that he is still a shareholder in the company.

Andah said:

“One of the primary reasons government officials should refrain from using their private companies to bid for government contracts is the inherent conflict of interest. When public servants have a personal stake in the outcome of a government contract, their decision-making process may be compromised.

“The potential for favouritism, biased evaluations, and unfair advantages create an environment that undermines the principles of fairness and equal opportunity in a bidding process.”

Furthermore, ImpactHouse stated that “this unacceptable conduct” by Tunji-Ojo “will further diminish citizens’ trust in government”, noting that already, there is a decline in citizens' trust in government.

PDP demands Tunji-Ojo's suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP asked President Tinubu to immediately "relieve" Tunji-Ojo of his duties.

The PDP, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, called on Nigerian authorities to investigate and possibly prosecute Tunji-Ojo.

YPP calls for Tunji-Ojo's sanction

Legit.ng also reported that the Young Progressive Party (YPP), threatened to shut down Abuja if President Tinubu fails to suspend Tunji-Ojo.

The YPP national chairman, Emmanuel Bishop Amakiri, said Tunji-Ojo should be suspended for “abuse of office”.

Tinubu summons Tunji-Ojo

Meanwhile, President Tinubu summoned Tunji-Ojo to the presidential villa over a financial scandal rocking the ministry of humanitarian affairs.

Tunji-Ojo was summoned following the award of a consultancy contract to the tune of N438 million to New Planet Projects Limited, a company he is a beneficial owner.

